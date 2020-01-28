When you're about to commit to a monthly or yearly Virtual Private Network (VPN) subscription, there are three factors to weigh: speed, security, and price. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are CNET's leading VPN competitors, in no small part because of their exceptional performance when we stress-tested their privacy and security promises.

Both NordVPN and ExpressVPN are based in countries with competitively stringent privacy laws generally considered outside the reach of US and intelligence allies take aim at tech companies over encryption, and both come with a kill switch, which prevents data exposure in case your service cuts out. Both are solid for media torrenting and accessing Netflix when you're traveling out of the country. Both offer 24/7 live-chat and email customer service support.

Since these two performers are at the top of their field this year, the best way to pick the right one for you is to slice up their speed and price. Here's how the two privacy titans stack up in 2020.

