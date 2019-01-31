Nintendo's Mario Kart mobile game delayed until summer

Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour won't launch until this summer, Nintendo announced Thursday.

The kart racing game was due to speed onto mobile devices by the end of March, but the Japanese company wrote in its latest earnings report and its Twitter account that it's taking a few more months to improve the application's quality and expand the post-launch content offerings.

Playing the beloved racing series on our phones and tablets is an exciting prospect, but Nintendo Life notes that Mario Kart Tour remains pretty mysterious -- we haven't yet seen any footage or many concrete details.

Shortly after it was announced, we heard it'd be a free-to-start app and Nintendo said in a previous earnings report that it'll operate "a service" for Mario Kart Tour -- implying regular updates and changes to keep it fresh.

If you absolutely must get your Nintendo fix on mobile, you can try out Dragalia Lost, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Nintendo sold 9.41 million Switch consoles in the last three months on 2018, Engadget highlighted, which brings its lifetime sales to 32.27 million -- just 660,000 short of the Nintendo 64 and far more than the GameCube and Wii U. It still has a ways to go to catch up with the Wii's 101.63 million though.

The earnings report also highlighted the success of some big hitters on Nintendo Switch -- Super Smash Bros Ultimate sold 12.08 million copies after coming out in December, Pokémon: Let's Go shifted 10 million after its November release, while Super Mario Party moved a comparatively modest 5.3 million units since October.

