Nintendo Switch sales are creeping closer to those of SNES

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo sold 4.8 million Switches in its fiscal quarter that ended Sept. 30, its earnings report revealed Thursday. That brings the hybrid console's total sales to 41.67 million, which brings Switch close to beating the SNES' 49.1 million, as previously noted by Engadget.

It managed to sell 1.95 million Switch Lites, even though the handheld-only device only hit shelves 11 days before the end of the quarter covered in the report. And it turns out the lovly turquoise is the most popular color, according to the Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki.

Since the Switch only came out in March 2017, its sales are impressive. But it still has a ways to go before it'll top the Wii, which remains Nintendo's biggest selling console at 101.6 million.

Game-wise, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening came out the same day as the Switch Lite and sold 3.13 million copies. Fire Emblem: Three Houses managed to sell 2.29 million copies since July 26, while people have bought 3.93m million copies of Super Mario Maker 2.