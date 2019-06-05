Nintendo Switch Online to add more NES Double Dragon beatdowns, gentle Volleyball

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

June's selection of classic games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers brings old-school violence, sport and strange police chases.

Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, City Connection and Volleyball are joining the library you get as part of Switch's $20-a-year subscription service, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

The Double Dragon sequel, which came to the NES in 1990, sends Billy and Jimmy Lee on a quest for vengeance after Billy's girlfriend Marian is killed by the clearly evil Shadow Warriors (because violence is always the answer). You can play it in co-op mode with a buddy, presumably doubling the fun.

City Connection was released on NES in the US in 1988. It's a strange platformer in which you have to paint every section of a highway throughout twelve stages -- a bit like Splatoon -- and fling paint cans at pursuing cop cars.

Volleyball is a simple sports sim in which you serve the ball into play by hitting the same button twice. It came to NES in 1987.

If you're looking for a hint about Nintendo's future, its Direct livestream on June 11 as part of the annual E3 gaming convention, which takes place in Los Angeles June 11 to 13. It's also doing a Pokemon Direct livestream on Wednesday, revealing more details about the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield.

First published at 5:01 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:31 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.