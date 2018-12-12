You've got just under two weeks to get your holiday shopping done. Thankfully, and unsurprisingly, lots of stores have trotted out post-Black Friday sales to help you out. We're already well into Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, to name just a few.
So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes on Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.
Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups.
Apple Watch Series 3: $229 (save $50)James Martin/CNET
Though not quite down to Black Friday level, the Series 3 at $229 is a solid buy indeed. And make no mistake, this former flagship watch still has plenty of worthwhile features.
Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $59.99 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
Just $10 more than the current price of Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7, the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance.
iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350, respectively.
Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices backSarah Tew/CNET
The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22.
Amazon's 12 Days of Deals: Day 11
Amazon is all about furniture, lawn and garden today, though you can still get a second-gen Echo Dot for $19.99, which rivals Black Friday pricing.
Indeed, some of the best Day 11 deals are on items that have nothing to do with home or garden:
Kindle Paperwhite: $100 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Kindle Paperwhite is still on sale $100, down from $130.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56 (save $14)
The detachable Joy-Con controllers that ship with the Nintendo Switch are nice, but if you want to up your game, you'll want a full size gamepad -- and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the gold standard. It rarely goes on sale, and this price is just a few bucks more than its Cyber Monday low of $51.
Fitbit Versa: $149 (save $51)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Fitbit Versa watch is actually a hair below its Black Friday weekend price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now available for just $10 more than its Black Friday price.
Amazon Echo (second generation) for $70 (save $30)Ry Crist/CNET
The second-generation Echo speaker from 2017 is a solid value by itself, and if you add two to your cart you save an extra $20.
Bonus pick: Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $169 (save $61)
That's a lot of savings on a robot to clean your house.
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for $67, saving $33
Blink's Indoor Home Security Camera bundles are discounted, ranging from a one-camera system for $67, down from $99, up to the three-camera system at $154, down from $230.
Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters: Day 12
Another day of variety, with products ranging from a Harry Potter SteelBook collection (still crazy-expensive, though) to a TV wall-mount. Here are the standouts:
Asus VivoBook E12 11.6-inch laptop: $110 (save $70)Asus
With a Celeron processor and just 2GB of RAM, this Windows laptop is good only for the most basic computing tasks. But it eked out an impressive 4.3-star user rating, so "good" seems to be the right word.
Samsung NU6070 65-inch 4K UHD with HDR: $599.99 (save $200)
If you can overlook Best Buy's inaccurate (according to Honey) claim that this is the "lowest price of the season," this is still a pretty sweet deal on a huge TV from one of the top brands. And while it has just two HDMI inputs, buyers collectively rated it 4.4 stars.
Samsung's 12 Days of Deals: Day 11
Samsung's holiday festivities kicked off on Nov. 29, and it'll be interesting to see if the company trots out a different batch of discounts after tomorrow's conclusion. For now, you can save up to $300 on a Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+; up to $100 on Galaxy watches; and up to 40 percent on Powerbot Turbo robot vacuums. (My $.02: meh.)
Walmart's 20 Days of Deals: Day 12
In addition to today's, er, additions -- which include a pretty decent Nintendo Switch bundle -- Walmart continues to offer big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and a better-than-Black-Friday Xbox One sale.
Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49)Walmart
It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller.
Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off
Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen.
Xbox One S bundles as low as $219Sarah Tew/CNET
The Xbox One S is enjoying a range of solid discounts, including Battlefield and NBA 2K19 bundles now at just $219. If you don't want those games, several other bundles are just $10 more with titles like Forza Horizon 4 and PUBG. You can also step up to the Xbox One X console with this $399 PUBG bundle, a $150 savings.
