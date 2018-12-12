Walmart

You've got just under two weeks to get your holiday shopping done. Thankfully, and unsurprisingly, lots of stores have trotted out post-Black Friday sales to help you out. We're already well into Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, to name just a few.

So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes on Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.

Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups.

Apple Watch Series 3: $229 (save $50) James Martin/CNET Though not quite down to Black Friday level, the Series 3 at $229 is a solid buy indeed. And make no mistake, this former flagship watch still has plenty of worthwhile features. See at Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 review

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $59.99 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Just $10 more than the current price of Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7, the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 review

iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350, respectively. $250.00 at Target Read the review

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices back Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22. See at Google

Amazon is all about furniture, lawn and garden today, though you can still get a second-gen Echo Dot for $19.99, which rivals Black Friday pricing.

Indeed, some of the best Day 11 deals are on items that have nothing to do with home or garden:

Kindle Paperwhite: $100 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET The Kindle Paperwhite is still on sale $100, down from $130. $100.00 at Amazon Read the review

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56 (save $14) The detachable Joy-Con controllers that ship with the Nintendo Switch are nice, but if you want to up your game, you'll want a full size gamepad -- and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the gold standard. It rarely goes on sale, and this price is just a few bucks more than its Cyber Monday low of $51. See at Amazon

Fitbit Versa: $149 (save $51) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa watch is actually a hair below its Black Friday weekend price. $150.00 at Amazon Read the review

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now available for just $10 more than its Black Friday price. $70.00 at Amazon Read the review

Amazon Echo (second generation) for $70 (save $30) Ry Crist/CNET The second-generation Echo speaker from 2017 is a solid value by itself, and if you add two to your cart you save an extra $20. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bonus pick: Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $169 (save $61) That's a lot of savings on a robot to clean your house. See at Amazon

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for $67, saving $33 Blink's Indoor Home Security Camera bundles are discounted, ranging from a one-camera system for $67, down from $99, up to the three-camera system at $154, down from $230. $67.00 at Amazon

Another day of variety, with products ranging from a Harry Potter SteelBook collection (still crazy-expensive, though) to a TV wall-mount. Here are the standouts:

Asus VivoBook E12 11.6-inch laptop: $110 (save $70) Asus With a Celeron processor and just 2GB of RAM, this Windows laptop is good only for the most basic computing tasks. But it eked out an impressive 4.3-star user rating, so "good" seems to be the right word. See at Best Buy

Samsung NU6070 65-inch 4K UHD with HDR: $599.99 (save $200) If you can overlook Best Buy's inaccurate (according to Honey) claim that this is the "lowest price of the season," this is still a pretty sweet deal on a huge TV from one of the top brands. And while it has just two HDMI inputs, buyers collectively rated it 4.4 stars. See at Best Buy

Samsung's holiday festivities kicked off on Nov. 29, and it'll be interesting to see if the company trots out a different batch of discounts after tomorrow's conclusion. For now, you can save up to $300 on a Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+; up to $100 on Galaxy watches; and up to 40 percent on Powerbot Turbo robot vacuums. (My $.02: meh.)

In addition to today's, er, additions -- which include a pretty decent Nintendo Switch bundle -- Walmart continues to offer big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and a better-than-Black-Friday Xbox One sale.

Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49) Walmart It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller. See at Walmart Nintendo Labo review

Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen. See at Walmart

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

Other great deals



CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!