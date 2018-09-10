Nintendo unveiled its limited-edition Switch bundles for Pokemon Let's Go on Monday.
Each of the bundles — which will be released on Nov. 16 — comes with a console featuring Pikachu and Eevee silhouettes. The pair will also appear on the special Joy-Con and the console's dock.
One of the two versions of the game — Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! — will come preinstalled on the console and you'll get a Poke Ball Plus controller.
We've reached out to Nintendo about pricing for the bundles, but expect them to cost about $400 (£370/AU$515) -- the normal console is currently $300 (£280/AU$400) and Let's Go/Poke Ball Plus sets cost $100 (£90/AU$115) each.
The yellow coloring and art on the Joy-Cons is reminiscent of the limited-edition Game Boy Color released with Pokemon Yellow (which the Let's Go games are heavily influenced by) in 1999.
Discuss: Nintendo reveals limited-edition Pokemon Let's Go Switch bundles
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.