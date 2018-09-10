Nintendo reveals limited-edition Pokemon Let's Go Switch bundles

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo unveiled its limited-edition Switch bundles for Pokemon Let's Go on Monday.

Each of the bundles — which will be released on Nov. 16 — comes with a console featuring Pikachu and Eevee silhouettes. The pair will also appear on the special Joy-Con and the console's dock.

One of the two versions of the game — Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! — will come preinstalled on the console and you'll get a Poke Ball Plus controller.

We've reached out to Nintendo about pricing for the bundles, but expect them to cost about $400 (£370/AU$515) -- the normal console is currently $300 (£280/AU$400) and Let's Go/Poke Ball Plus sets cost $100 (£90/AU$115) each.

The yellow coloring and art on the Joy-Cons is reminiscent of the limited-edition Game Boy Color released with Pokemon Yellow (which the Let's Go games are heavily influenced by) in 1999.