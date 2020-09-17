Nintendo ends production of its Nintendo 3DS line

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo appears to have officially stopped producing its Nintendo 3DS gaming systems. Notes on its UK and Japanese websites, spotted earlier by Japanese Nintendo, say production of the 3DS systems has ended.

The 3DS was on the market for almost a decade, following its debut in 2011. The 3DS, 3DS XL, New 3DS, New 3DS XL, 2DS and New 2DS XL are all discontinued, reported Nintendo Life.

For now, you can still purchase games on the Nintendo website, but there isn't an option to purchase the gaming system.

Nintendo has shifted its focus to its Nintendo Switch console, another handheld gaming device. Several reports have claimed the company will release a new Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.