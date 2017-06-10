Nintendo made big headlines over the past year with the success of its NES Classic and, more recently, the Switch. With already announced games like Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors on the horizon, Nintendo fans are hoping the company uses E3 as a platform to supersize the Switch catalog with even more future titles.

Then, there's Pokemon. It was a year ago that Pokemon Go came out and -- well, we all know how well that did. But will Nintendo announce Pokemon Stars this year? (Probably not, but we can hope.)

And how about an SNES Classic? That would be a fanboy dream -- if the company actually manufactures enough, that is.

Repeating its recent E3 tradition, Nintendo is opting for an online-only Nintendo Direct video stream rather than a real-world press conference. But you can watch the full stream in the window above from our sister site, GameSpot. It starts at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Tuesday, June 10.

Note: Nintendo events and game content are among the most family-friendly and PG-rated in the gaming world. However, the GameSpot hosted livestream before and after Nintendo's presentation may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.