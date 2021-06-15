Nintendo Direct E3 2021 Beats Studio Buds review Windows 10 support ends in 2025 All the E3 2021 trailers Chrissy Teigen apologizes Pre-Prime Day deals

Nintendo Direct: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread and everything announced at E3 2021

The Mario company takes center stage.

A new metroid

Nintendo's E3 Direct premiered on Tuesday, June 15 and showed off some big upcoming titles. One of the biggest surprises was Metroid Dread, a new 2D game in the series that comes out in October. There was also a new Mario Party shown, a Zelda Game & Watch and more footage from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. What didn't make the show was the upgraded version of the Switch.

When and where can I watch the E3 Nintendo Direct?

The show is over, but you can watch it again on GameSpot's YouTube channel. 

What is a Nintendo Direct? 

When Nintendo wants to show off its upcoming games or hardware, it'll showcase them in livestreamed Nintendo Direct event. Sometimes it shows off a bunch of titles, whether they be major franchises or indie games, and other times it spends an entire program dedicated to a single game, as it did with Pokemon Sword and Shield

Kazuya is about to Smash

The first announcement from the event: Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series is the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch. He'll have the same moves from the Tekken series although with some slight differences to fit in with the Smash gameplay. More info about Kazyua will come in another Nintendo Direct on June 28.

Here comes a new fighter.

Mario Party Superstars takes the party online 

The Mario Party series comes to the Switch on Oct. 29. It has more party maps and will include online multiplayer. 

get ready to party

Another Metroid is coming

The Metroid Prime series has been long dormant although Metroid Prime 4 is in the works. Nintendo revealed there's another Metroid game coming, Metroid Dread. The action is 2D like the original game but it has 3D models. It comes out on Oct. 8 of this year. 

WarioWare returns

The mini-game-filled WarioWare is back. WarioWare: Get It Together will have a lot of super short mini-games and even two-player multiplayer. It comes out for the Switch on Sept. 10.

WarioWare

Shin Megami Tensei V out in November

The long-running demon partnering Shin Megami Tensei series will exclusively release on the Switch on Nov. 12. Players will have to team up with demons in order to save the world. 

Team up with demons in SMT V.

Zelda goes portable...again

Before there was Gameboy, Nintendo had Game & Watch. The small electronic devices had simple games for people to carry with them. The Zelda Game & Watch is a bit more sophisticated as it'll have the Legends of Zelda, Legends of Zelda 2: Adventures of Link, Link's Awakening and a game called Vermin starring Link. The new Game & Watch is to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series and coming out last this year. 

So many Zelda games in one tiny package.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 heads to Switch in 2022

Ending the show was a new gameplay video of Breath of the Wild 2. The game will take place on Hyrule but will also incorporate the sky above. Breath of the Wild 2 comes out sometime in 2022. 

Head back to Hyrule in 2022.

