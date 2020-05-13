Newegg sale: Get these gaming PCs and laptops for less than at Amazon

Deal Savings Price





Saying Amazon is difficult to beat on price is like saying Michael Jordan was difficult to beat on the basketball court. It rarely happens or happened. Newegg, however, has a handful of deals on gaming systems that are better than what is currently offered on Amazon. Namely, two MSI gaming laptops that run the spectrum: a budget gaming laptop and a fully loaded mobile gaming monster. It also has a deeply discounted Asus ROG gaming desktop that's $200 cheaper than you'll find on Amazon (where these don't even appear to be in stock from Amazon proper).

Note that some of these also offer mail-in rebates, but we're surfacing the price you get today. If you decide to go the rebate route, that extra money is all gravy.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

MSI As Newegg tells it, you are saving $150 from the list price of $999, but a third-party reseller on Amazon sells this same model for $886. (Shipping is free with either deal.) Newegg sweetens the deal further by offering a $100 mail-in rate, which drops the price to $749. And Newegg throws in a few MSI extras for free with the laptop, including gaming headphones and a mousepad. Even without the mail-in rebate and extras, it amounts to a good deal for a 15.6-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics and a 512GB SSD. The display is an ISP panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Josh Goldman/CNET At its sale price of $2,399, this gaming behemoth from MSI is $50 cheaper than you'll currently find on Amazon. And Newegg offers a $200 mail-in rebate for it, which drops the price to a very attractive $2,199. The laptop features a 17.3-inch, 144Hz, IPS display powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics and a 1TB SSD. The RTX 2080 is the top card in MSI's latest RTX series that supports real-time ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. It's a Max-Q version of the GPU, which means it's throttled down a bit (while remaining very powerful) to keep thermals in check inside the confines of a laptop.