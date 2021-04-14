Newegg has some great laptop deals starting with a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for $500

Shopping for a laptop? Good deals can be hard to find these days because the pandemic sent everyone home for a year. The ensuing run on laptops made affordable ones about as scarce as the PS5. Good news: Sub-$1000 laptops still get marked down to even better prices occasionally, though, and right now there's a trio of solid laptops on sale at Newegg. I'm also throwing in an enormous 34-inch curved gaming monitor for good measure.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Acer Aspire 5 is powerful enough to handle more processor-intensive tasks and has great styling as well (including an articulating hinge that elevates the keyboard when the screen is open). The laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7, a generous 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The large 15.6-inch display runs at full HD as well.

Josh Goldman/CNET This IdeaPad 5 comes equipped with all the essentials: Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a full HD 14-inch display. While not the lowest price ever, this is a good deal on a respected and reliable IdeaPad 5.

Lenovo Regularly $860, this laptop is currently almost 25% off. You get an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD in a chassis that's just 0.6 inches thick.

MSI If you're looking to upgrade your monitor for gaming (or just to get extra screen estate for productivity multitasking) then check out this 34-inch curved monitor from MSI. It offers a 2K (3440 x 1440-pixel) display at a 100Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync for tear-free high-speed graphics.

