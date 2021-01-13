Newegg Anniversary Sale: Get a Dyson V7 vacuum for $200, 24-inch monitor for $108 and more

Deal Savings Price







To celebrate its 20th anniversary this week, Newegg is running a week-long sale with a different set of deals on PCs, monitors, gaming accessories, appliances and more every day. We've highlighted what we think are the best offers but check back on the sale each day to see even more savings.

Newegg This isn't the lowest price we've seen for this highly rated portable vacuum ($180 during Black Friday), but it's pretty close. The "Fluffy" model is designed for hardwood floors and is capable of being the main cleaner for most smaller homes. You can buy additional attachment heads from Dyson to use on different surfaces like carpet. Snag one now for $200 at the Newegg Anniversary Sale.

Newegg With the shortage of RTX 3000 video cards, the only way to get one without waiting is with a prebuilt PC, like this Cobratype Lancehead PC. This gaming rig includes a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 10400F and an Nvidia RTX 3070 for $1,750. The best thing about this desktop is the ability to control the case LEDs via a physical switch. Yes, you might be able to get it cheaper if you can find an RTX 3070 in stock at retail price, but otherwise prepare to pay upward of $800-$1,000 for just the graphics card on eBay.

Newegg Working with a smaller budget or looking for something portable? This MSI GF65 laptop packs a ninth-gen Intel Core i5-9300H and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card capable of running most modern games at full 1080p. The gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display to keep you competitive in online games, and comes with a free MSI backpack and loot box that includes a gaming mouse and mousepad combo. Get it now for only $949.

Newegg Whether you have a laptop or desktop, a big monitor is essential in this work-from-home era. Big spenders can opt for something like the monster Samsung 49-inch curved display for $760, but for the rest of us, something like this 24-inch Acer monitor for just $108 (with discount code 28UPTNP343) will fit the bill nicely.

