New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer features another Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a perfect unicorn of a superhero movie, to the extent that any sequel has an impossible job of living up to it. But Sony is giving it a shot with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Today we got our first extended look at the upcoming sequel, set for release in movie theatres in October 2022.

The trailer follows on immediately after the the ending of the first movie, with Miles Morales lying on his bed, as Gwen Stacey reaches out to him from another dimension.

What follows looks... incredible? The unique art style of the original is present, but it looks like the team is pushing the boundaries of that aesthetic with a really cool looking sequence at the end, revealing a new character in the process. Hard to say exactly who it is, but it looks like another alternate reality Spider-Man? Folks on the internet seems to believe it's Spider-Man 2099, AKA Miguel O'Hara from Nueva York, a renamed New York.

Can't wait for this one.