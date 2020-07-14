EA Games

The Sims 4 is getting a new stuff pack this month, according to a release from EA. Nifty Knitting will be available to purchase on July 28 for Mac, PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Simmers community voted for the new community-based stuff pack last March.

In Nifty Knitting, your Sims can learn a new hobby and enjoy new items in gameplay like a rocking chair, yarn, knitted clothing and updated hairstyles. Practice knitting to increase your skills and unlock new knitting styles, and teach other Sims to knit. In addition, your Sim can sell their handmade goodies on the in-game marketplace, Plopsy.

Check out the Nifty Knitting trailer here:

Most recently, the Sims 4 debuted the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack that focuses on conservation and sustainable living. Sims can monitor their carbon footprint, recycle, participate in the community to make the town more eco-friendly. If you take steps toward sustainability, you'll see the fruits of your labor over time. If you don't, you'll see that too.

The Sims are also getting a new reality game show coming this month called Spark'd. Over the four-episode TBS series, 12 contestants will play the life-simulation game, completing timed challenges and presenting creative characters in a unique, coherent Sims story to a panel of celebrity judges. The last one standing wins $100,000.

