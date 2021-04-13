New Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 goes for battery life, adds free earbuds for preorders

Microsoft

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a new 2021 Surface Laptop, called the Surface Laptop 4. The new version adds 11th-gen Intel Core processors, paired with Intel Iris XE graphics. There's also an AMD processor option -- Zen 2 series -- with a graphics chip called AMD Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition.

For all the buzz Microsoft's Surface tablets get, I've always thought the Surface Laptop was actually Microsoft's secret weapon. Since Surface Laptop debuted in 2017, it's been a strong contender for the best all-purpose slim Windows laptop. But plenty of companies offer 13-inch-class slim laptops, all hoping to be the Windows version of Apple's ubiquitous MacBook Air. (Microsoft also introduced a 15-inch version in 2019.) Microsoft says the Surface Laptop has the Surface line's highest level of customer satisfaction.

Besides simply working well and being stylish and easy to use, the Surface Laptop was frequently on sale at very reasonable prices, making it a great way to get a rock-solid clamshell laptop for not much money. Shortly before the Surface Laptop 4 preorders went live, you could still order a Core i5 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 (with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD) for $769, or $899 for a 256GB SSD.

The line's standout design feature has always been its mix of aluminum and Alcantara fabric, making it a truly unique-looking (and feeling) laptop. Yes, having a fabric-covered laptop wrist rest may seem like an odd choice, but Alcantara is tough (it was originally designed for boat interiors), and the idea has stuck around. You can get a plain, all-aluminum design as well. Colors include the standard black and platinum, plus a new color option named Ice Blue.

Leaning into AMD

The new Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999, but that's for the AMD version with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The least-expensive 15-inch version is also AMD-based, and costs $1,299. Faster processors, more storage and other options will drive the price up.

That AMD processor version also claims excellent battery life, addressing one of the shortcomings of the previous Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft says the AMD model could run for up to 19 hours, making it the longest-lasting product in the Surface line.

No changes are expected in the display, which was already a forward-looking 3:2 aspect ratio display at 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution (2,496x1,664 in the 15-inch version). The webcam remains at 720 resolution, and the ports are unchanged, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, but no Thunderbolt.

Free earbuds, new webcam

The Surface Laptop 4 is available to preorder now, with orders shipping April 15. Microsoft says US buyers who order from Microsoft or Best Buy before April 15 will receive a free set of Surface Earbuds.

Also coming to the Surface line is a short list of new accessories. The Surface Headphones 2 Plus for Business is a professional riff on the Surface Headphones. It starts shipping later in April, for $299. Coming in June, two new headsets, from the Microsoft Modern line, will be available in USB and wireless versions at $50 and $100, respectively. The $100 Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is aimed more at Zoom (sorry, Microsoft Teams) meetings than music. It's also shipping in June.

But most interesting will probably be the Microsoft Modern Webcam. This $70 camera, also available in June, supports 1080p HDR video, with a 78-degree field of view and integrated privacy shutter.

We expect to receive a review unit of the Surface Laptop 4 shortly, and will post some hands-on impressions and benchmarks later this week.