New Mandalorian trailer is Star Wars in the Wild West, with Werner Herzog

Disney

The latest trailer for Disney Plus' new Star Wars series landed Monday and it has a little bit for everyone: weird space rhinos, more Werner Herzog and one line from the otherwise silent Mandalorian himself.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere when Disney's streaming service launches on Nov. 12, and early buzz suggests we're in for something special.

Here's the trailer.

Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and a future Wonder Woman villain) plays the lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy, along with allies Cara Dune (Deadpool actress Gina Carano) and Greef Carga (Rocky's Carl Weathers), five years after Return of the Jedi.

The latest trailer shows off The Mandalorian's combat talents in a few slick fight scenes, although we've seen some of the imagery, like the grave of Stormtroopers, before in the first trailer. The music has a classic sweeping Star Wars feel and compliments one very cool exchange:

"Mandalorian, look outside, they're waiting for you," says Werner Herzog's as yet unnamed villain.

"Yeah. Good," says the Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm teased the trailer earlier Monday, by tweeting a video of Pascal, Carano and Weathers reacting to it. The studio also revealed a set of posters showcasing some of the characters.

After the Nov. 12 opener, we'll reportedly see the second episode on Nov. 15, followed by weekly installments from Nov. 22.

Originally published Oct. 28, 6:12 p.m. PT.