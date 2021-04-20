New iMac comes with magnetic power plug that doubles as Ethernet cable

Screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

Apple showed off its refreshed iMac lineup during its spring event Tuesday. Along with a thinner form, 24-inch display and a rainbow of colors, the new device has also changed the way it handles power.

The new M1 iMac's power cable is magnetic, similar to the MagSafe cables on the MacBook. Another change is that the power brick will have an Ethernet plug-in, which means the plug can handle both internet and power at the same time, rather than needing a separate adapter for it.

The power adapter wasn't the only big change to the iMac. Apple's refreshed computers will come with the company's new M1 chip -- the same processor used for its latest MacBooks and Mac Minis -- for better performance and lower energy usage. There's also an improved speaker system, Touch ID on wireless keyboards and a 1,080-pixel webcam. Apple's Spring Loaded event also revealed the latest iPad Pro and a new purple color for iPhones.

Apple's new lineup of iMacs starts at $1,299 with four colors to pick from. A step up to $1,499 gets you a choice of seven colors, along with more features. Preorders start April 30.