Xbox at E3 2021 Starfield trailer Halo Infinite trailer E3 2021 schedule Amazon Prime Day 2021 Millions more stimulus checks sent
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New Halo Infinite gameplay, multiplayer trailer revealed at Microsoft's E3 showcase

Master Chief is back in December 2021.

,

After a heavily criticized showing in 2020Microsoft went back to the drawing board with its upcoming flagship title Halo Infinite. Now, at its 2021 E3 showcase, Microsoft has revealed a much improved Halo Infinite -- and it's already up for preorder. It's expected to release in December 2021.

We saw new footage showing Master Chief exploring in space after a huge battle, with a mission to find the mysterious third party who prevented his new, helpful AI-who-is-not-Cortana's deletion. Plus, typical running around and killing things on the ground during multiplayer.

halo-infinite-art

Halo Infinite comes out this year.

 Microsoft

Halo Infinite has had a rough run in the last few years, including losing director Chris Lee late last year. Some additional reporting suggested the game had endured a difficult development period, which is unfortunately not unusual for games of this scale. But the delay was doubly disappointing, since it was one of the most highly anticipated titles expected to launch with the Xbox Series X in November 2020.

Preorder Halo Infinite Standard Edition
$60 at Best Buy

The game is currently being developed by 343 Industries, the development team behind Halo 4 and Halo 5. That team took over the Halo franchise after Bungie left Microsoft to create Destiny.

See also