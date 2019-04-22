New Detective Pikachu movie trailer is overflowing with cute Pokemon

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

It's no mystery that Pokemon characters are downright adorable, but in the upcoming movie Detective Pikachu -- these characters could also help solve a mystery.

In the film, Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) tries to figure out what happened to his new partner's father, Harry. Pikachu's partner Tim Goodman is played by Justice Smith. The film is a mix of CGI Pokemon creatures and live-action humans.

On Monday, Reynolds shared a new Detective Pikachu movie trailer that shows off Pikachu and various Pokemon characters doing what they do best -- look cute -- all set to the song "What a Wonderful World."

Reynolds also captioned the tear-jerker trailer with "I'm not crying, you're crying."

In addition to Pikachu, we get glimpses of the characters Lickitung, Growlithe the fire pup, and Bulbasaur. We even get to see Pikachu get a hug from Psyduck on the street.

Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10.