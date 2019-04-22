It's no mystery that Pokemon characters are downright adorable, but in the upcoming movie Detective Pikachu -- these characters could also help solve a mystery.
In the film, Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) tries to figure out what happened to his new partner's father, Harry. Pikachu's partner Tim Goodman is played by Justice Smith. The film is a mix of CGI Pokemon creatures and live-action humans.
On Monday, Reynolds shared a new Detective Pikachu movie trailer that shows off Pikachu and various Pokemon characters doing what they do best -- look cute -- all set to the song "What a Wonderful World."
Reynolds also captioned the tear-jerker trailer with "I'm not crying, you're crying."
In addition to Pikachu, we get glimpses of the characters Lickitung, Growlithe the fire pup, and Bulbasaur. We even get to see Pikachu get a hug from Psyduck on the street.
Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game.
Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10.
Every Game of Thrones season ranked from worst to best: Was Ned Stark as Hand of the King Game of Thrones at its best?
Making Missing Link, the movie of 100,000 faces: The stop-motion animation studio reveals what it took to breathe life into its latest puppets.
Discuss: New Detective Pikachu movie trailer is overflowing with cute Pokemon
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.