Netflix update lets you filter out kids' shows by title, age group

Netflix

An update to entertainment streaming service Netflix now lets you filter out kids' shows by title and audience age group, the company said Tuesday. Individuals can also now secure their Netflix profile with a four-digit personal identification number to prevent children from accessing adult profiles.

In addition, adult account owners will be able to see a full viewing history in a child's profile, and turn off autoplay of episodes.

"Every family is different. It's why we're investing in a wide variety of kids and family films and TV shows from all over the world," Netflix said in a statement. "It's why we also give parents the controls they need to make the right decisions for their families."

To review each profile's setting, you can go to the Profile and Parental Controls hub within your account settings.