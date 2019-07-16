Netflix releases first look at Roach from The Witcher series

Netflix

Netflix already showed off the main characters for The Witcher led by Henry Cavill as the hero Geralt of Rivia. A new shot from the shows reveals the special horse Cavill will ride throughout the series.

The streaming service tweeted a still of Geralt's horse Roach on Tuesday. Cavill took to his Instagram to say a little more about his four-legged co-star.

"The road to San Diego is long," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "The good news is, on her worst day, Roach beats the company of Men, Elves, Gnomes and even Dwarves. She's not always easy, but she knows more than most and cares just enough to be the only kind of company worth enjoying."

Roach is not the name for one horse, but it's what Geralt calls all of his horses. The books the show is based on and the adapted Witcher video game series don't have an explanation on why he uses that particular name for his horses. All that's mentioned in the source material is how Geralt prefers mares instead of stallions.

Netflix began production of The Witcher series back in 2017. The show is set to premiere later in 2019. There will be a Witcher panel at the San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H on Friday, July 19.