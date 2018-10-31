See Superman’s transformation into The Witcher’s Geralt

Netflix

Henry Cavill and his white locks made their debut Wednesday, as Netflix tweeted a first look at the actor's costume in its upcoming adaptation of The Witcher.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher!

The Witcher is based on a book series and video game series of the same name. It's about a monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia.

You may know Cavill best as Superman.

The Witcher is slated for 2019.