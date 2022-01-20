Netflix earnings Sundance Film Festival 2022 Google will set up blockchain unit Amazon opening a brick-and-mortar clothing store Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle explained

Netflix finally confirms a second season of Squid Game is coming

Brush up on your Red Light, Green Light skills, because Netflix's No. 1 show is coming back.

Squid Game is getting a second season.

There's no way Netflix wasn't going to pump a second season out of the surprise South Korean hit series Squid Game. But it's still good to hear the streaming service state it officially. On Thursday, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos was asked about the show, and he confirmed season two is coming.

"Absolutely," Sarandos said, according to Variety. "The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."

Heck yeah, it has. The series, about a deadly tournament of children's games, is Netflix's most-watched show, and it inspired Halloween costumes and real-life copycat tournaments (minus the murder). Even North Koreans secretly watched it, risking punishment or even death to do so.

Sarandos didn't say when the second season would be available, but show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already publicly mulled over what new episodes might bring. Game winner Seong Gi-hun will be back, and the new episodes might be delving into the story behind the mysterious Front Man.

