Netflix Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer fires up a Gelfling rebellion

Netflix

The Darkening is coming and the battle for Thra is almost here. The new The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer from Netflix is a goosebump-inducing return to the mystical puppet-filled world first brought to life in Jim Henson's 1982 movie.

"When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world," Netflix said in the show's official summary.

The prequel series is set 1,000 years before the movie took place, but is still stocked with familiar Gelfling, creepy Skeksis, wise Mystics, grumpy Aughra and a wide-mouthed, fluffy Fizzgig.

The trailer doesn't drop much new information, but it hints at some heart-pounding action set pieces and top-notch visual effects.

The original Dark Crystal film skirted the boundaries between entertainment for children and grown-ups. It's scary stuff. The villainous Skeksis decay before our eyes and eat live animals. Monstrous beetle-like creatures carry away innocents. The new Netflix series looks like it will continue to walk that line.

The voice cast includes a sparkling lineup of stars ranging from Mark Hamill to Helena Bonham Carter.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will cover 10 episodes and streams on Netflix starting Aug. 30. There is really only one proper response to this new trailer. Fizzgig, take it away.