Need a webcam? Get this 1080p Lenovo for $47

The rise of working and schooling at home has led to a mad scramble for webcams, which are essential for Zoom and Skype calls. Not every laptop has one built in, and they're found on precious few desktop monitors. Thankfully, there's finally a deal to be had on a well-known brand: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you apply promo code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. And here's a pro tip: If you , you'll get 8% back. That brings your net total down to around $43.

The Lenovo 500 is a 1080p camera with a USB-C interface, though it comes with a cable that plugs into standard Type-A USB ports. It captures a 75-degree image and can manually pan a full 360 degrees -- nice if you want to swing it around to capture what's happening behind the screen.

There's also a manual privacy shutter and support for facial recognition via Windows Hello.

The hinged mount allows the camera to easily clip to just about any display, though it appears to have a tripod mounting hole as well. (This isn't mentioned in the specs, but at least one product photo clearly shows the threaded hole.)

Bottom line: If you need a webcam, or just want a resolution upgrade from your current 720p camera, this is a solid deal. (If you happen to own the 500 FHD already, hit the comments and let everyone know what to expect!)

