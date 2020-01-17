NBC Peacock's originals include Twitter tell-all plus Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Tina Fey shows

Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP

NBCUniversal's coming streaming service, Peacock, expanded its slate of originals Thursday at a star-studded unveiling of its service. Peacock's pipeline now includes new projects, including shows from Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler and Normal Lear.

Unlike most of its new rivals in the so-called streaming wars, Comcast's NBC is pinning its hopes on a free service with ads running against its library of shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, high-profile movies from its studios, and originals that include a bunch of reboots (and reboots of reboots).

The news came at a star-studded, two-hour presentation unveiling of Peacock at the company's storied 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.

Peacock's slate now includes:

The Adventure Zone, a fantasy animated comedy series based on the Dungeons & Dragons podcast and best-selling graphic novel series.

Clean Slate, starring Laverne Cox as a trans woman who returns to Alabama and reunites with her estranged father after 17 years, produced by legendary producer Norman Lear.

Expecting, produced by Mindy Kaling, about a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.

Division One, a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team, produced by Amy Poehler.

Hatching Twitter, based on Nick Bilton's best-selling book.

MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch character who spawned a movie in 2010. Will Forte stars in, writes and produces this comedy series.

Girls5Eva, produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's that reunites for one more shot at stardom

The Capture, a drama thriller that ran on the BBC in the UK

Lady Parts, a comedy about a female Muslim punk band that aired that aired on Channel 4 in the UK

Intelligence, a comedy starring David Schwimmer about a maverick American intelligence agent and a hapless British computer analyst

Code 404, a cop comedy

Hitmen, a sitcom about inept contract killers starring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, best know as the former hosts of The Great British Bake Off

A racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their Olympic journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.



In addition, NBC announced more library titles that it would include in the streaming catalog. Peacock will stream the popular procedural shows from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment, including Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med; Paramount Network drama series Yellowstone; Two and a Half Men; and The George Lopez Show.

Peacock is NBC's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. In the case of Peacock, even traditional TV networks and cable companies like Comcast are placing big bets that the turn of cord-cutting is never going to turn. More than just skirmishes between megacorporations, these competitive battles will determine who shapes the future of television as well as how many services you'll have to pay for to watch your favorite shows.

Peacock's previously announced catalog includes:

Original drama

Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater



A revival of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail

Brave New World, based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: A Star Wars Story

Angelyne, a limited series from Emmy Rossum about a fictional, surgically enhanced L.A. pop-culture icon

One of Us Is Lying, based on the best-selling young adult mystery-thriller

Original comedy

Rutherford Falls, starring Ed Helms, who also co-created the show with Mike Schur (the showrunner for The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation) and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who has produced ABC's Splitting Up Together and NBC's Superstore

Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith

A Saved By the Bell reboot, with original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, from 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield

The Punky Brewster reboot, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grownup version of the titular character

A new season of A.P.Bio, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt

A second movie spinoff from the series Psych

Original unscripted shows

Who Wrote That, a Saturday Night Live docuseries from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera

A stand-up special, comedy shorts and a new talk show from Kevin Hart and his LOL Network

A kids-version of The Tonight Show

A weekly late night show starring Amber Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers

A spinoff of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.

Library titles

The Office

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Gallactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everyone Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

King Of Queens

Married…With Children

Monk

Parenthood

Psych

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

The Real Housewives

Two and a Half Men

Top Chef

Will & Grace

Movies

Universal Pictures is developing original films and animated series to debut on Peacock, and DreamWorks Animation (the studio behind Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon) will create original animated content for Peacock too.

Peacock's movie library will include past films from those studios, plus Focus Features too, including:

American Pie

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

Bourne franchise

Despicable Me franchise

Fast & Furious franchise

Spanish-language programming

Peacock will lean into Telemundo to reach Hispanic audiences with the streaming service, with more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo's programming. So far, the company has specified that includes the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur, and popular library titles 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.

Originally published Jan. 16.

Update, Jan. 17: With more titles planned for Peacock.