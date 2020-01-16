NBC

Peacock, the streaming service coming in April from Comcast's NBCUniversal, has already promised reboots upon reboots. On Thursday, NBC will unleash a flood of new information about its competitor to Netflix and Disney Plus, including crucial details such as price, the specific launch date and -- possibly -- whether a revival of The Office will become a reality.

The company's unveiling of Peacock is set to come during a two-hour presentation at the company's storied 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York. You can watch the Peacock presentation livestream, starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Thursday.

This magnificent Peacock perched outside 30 Rock can mean one thing and one thing only: Something big is hatching today. #PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/1mriaKgKVC — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 16, 2020

Peacock will be Comcast's and NBC's entry in the streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These battles are more than jousts among megacorporations -- they'll determine not only who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm but also how many services you'll have to pay for to watch your favorite shows

And in the case of companies like NBC, it means even traditional TV networks and cable companies like Comcast are placing big bets that they'll never be able to turn the tide of cord-cutting.

With more than 150 million members, Netflix dominates streaming subscriptions. But Peacock will also face new services from Disney with Disney Plus, Apple with Apple TV Plus and soon HBO-owner WarnerMedia with HBO Max in May -- not to mention the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, among other established options.

In fact, NBC was a partner in Hulu for years. But NBCUniversal parent company Comcast last year struck a deal to hand over its minority share in Hulu to Disney. While NBC's programming continues to stream on Hulu, the launch of Peacock may complicate how consumers stream and pay for that in the future.

And NBC's record of taking stabs at streaming is wider than that. The network also operated the niche comedy-focused paid streaming service Seeso starting in 2014, but it folded less than three years later.

Will Peacock fare better? Thursday's presentation will offer the best picture yet of how competitive it will be.

When will Peacock launch?



NBCUniversal will launch the Peacock streaming service in April.

That's the same month as the debut of Quibi, a mobile streaming service from Hollywood giant Jeffrey Katzenberg, which will focus on bite-size films. In May, HBO Max will launch in the US.

How much will Peacock cost?

NBC hasn't detailed the prices for Peacock, but -- like Hulu -- it will have a higher-priced tier that is ad-free and a cheaper membership that also runs advertising.

Right now, the pricing at Peacock's competition runs the gamut.

Hulu, which also offers a cheaper tier with advertising, is $6 a month with ads and $12 a month without. And Quibi, a startup set to launch its mobile-only subscription video service with an eye-popping lineup of stars, pegged its monthly rate at $5 with ads and $8 ad-free.

Now playing: Watch this: Which streaming service meets your needs?

Among the ad-free subscription services, Disney Plus is $7 a month, and Apple TV Plus is $5 monthly -- and both are offering deals to some consumers that offer free subscriptions for up to a year. HBO Max, the AT&T streaming service that will essentially beef up its HBO Now with a ton more licensed and original programming, will be $15 a month when it launches in May. And Netflix's cheapest tier is $9 a month, while its most popular plan is $13.

Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch on Peacock?

The company has said Peacock will have more than 15,000 hours of content available.

That will include a large catalog of on-demand titles, spanning exclusive originals and well-known library programming like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Peacock will also include live programming, especially during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. NBC has said that Peacock will be "center stage" for streaming the Olympics this year.

For its originals, the company is leaning into reboots of shows with an enduring appeal. It has already announced revivals of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal hopes to make a reboot of The Office, which itself was a remake of a British series.

The following list includes all the titles that NBC late last year highlighted would be included with Peacock.

Original drama

Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater



The Battlestar Galactica reboot from Esmail

Brave New World, based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: A Star Wars Story

Angelyne, a limited series from Emmy Rossum

One of Us Is Lying, based on the best-selling young adult mystery-thriller

Original comedy

Rutherford Falls, starring Ed Helms, who also co-created the show with Mike Schur (the showrunner for The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation) and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who has produced ABC's Splitting Up Together and NBC's Superstore

Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Saved By the Bell reboot, with original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, from 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield

The Punky Brewster reboot, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grownup version of the titular character

A new season of A.P.Bio, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt

A second movie spinoff from the series Psych

Original unscripted shows

Who Wrote That, a Saturday Night Live docuseries from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera

An original talk show series from Jimmy Fallon

A weekly late night show starring Amber Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers

A spinoff of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.

Library titles

The Office

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Gallactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everyone Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

King Of Queens

Married…With Children

Monk

Parenthood

Psych

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

The Real Housewives

Top Chef

Will & Grace

Movies

Universal Pictures is developing original films and animated series to debut on Peacock, and DreamWorks Animation (the studio behind Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon) will create original animated content for Peacock too.

Peacock's movie library will include past films from those studios, plus Focus Features too, including:

American Pie

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

Bourne franchise

Despicable Me franchise

Fast & Furious franchise

Spanish-language programming

Peacock will lean into Telemundo to reach Hispanic audiences with the streaming service, with more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo's programming. So far, the company has specified that includes the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur, and popular library titles 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.