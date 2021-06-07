NBA playoffs 2021: How to stream Bucks vs. Nets, Nuggets vs. Suns today

The 2021 NBA playoffs have seen big names like the Lakers, Knicks and Heat eliminated, while top teams that have advanced, like the Nets and 76ers, face injuries to star players. Today the Nets enter Game 2 against the Bucks without James Harden, one of their "big three," hoping to get another win in Brooklyn. The second game features two stars who have remained healthy, Devin Booker of the Suns and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets, who begin their round two series in Phoenix.

What's the schedule for the NBA playoffs?



The 2021 NBA playoffs started Saturday, May 22 and the first round concluded June 6. Succeeding rounds will continue continue through early summer and the 2021 NBA Finals are scheduled to start July 8. As in past years, each playoff series requires four games to win and runs up to seven games.

Here's the schedule for the next few days.

Monday, June 7

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 2 Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Nets lead 1-0)

No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 1 Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT (West semifinals Game 1)

Tuesday, June 8

No. 5 Atlanta Hawks at No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Hawks lead 1-0)

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 1 Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT (West semifinals Game 1)



Wednesday June 9

No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 1 Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on TNT (West semifinals Game 2)

Check out the full 2021 NBA playoffs schedule at NBA.com.

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?



Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the games that air on ABC.

If you have FuboTV, you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT. Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick.

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN and TNT for $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC through ESPN3.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes all of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN as part of its $65-per-month Basic plan but does not have TNT. Read our FuboTV review.

Will fans be allowed at the games?



Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.