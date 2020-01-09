Mysterious drone swarms in three states prompt FAA, FBI investigations

Kittikorn Nimitpara/ Getty Images

Federal agencies and local law enforcement in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska met this week to investigate a mystery that has generated buzz in those states: swarms of drones. So far, it's been to no avail.

Since mid-December, sheriff's departments across the border area of the three states have been flooded with at least 30 reports of drone sightings, sometimes groups of a dozen or more machines. The FBI, FAA and US Air Force have been called in and are reportedly investigating the drone swarms. As of now, no one knows who owns or has been operating them.

The Air Force has denied any involvement with the drones, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, which hosted a meeting Monday with dozens of law enforcement partners. Several agencies at the meeting, including the US Federal Aviation Administration, agreed to continue investigating the drone sightings.

"Multiple FAA divisions are working closely with federal, state and local stakeholders to try to determine whether the reported sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are drones and, if so, who is operating them and for what reason," said the FAA in a statement Monday.

The FAA also said it has contacted unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) test sites, drone companies and companies authorized to operate drones in the area, but hasn't been able to determine whether any of these are responsible for the reported drone sightings.

The FBI and US Air Force didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Dermody, a lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers who previously was a legal advisor to the National Security Council, said solving the mystery might prove difficult.

"Drones can be operated with limited infrastructure and relative anonymity, and they can pose a real threat," Dermody said in an email. "Counter drone efforts continue to be a priority for the federal government, but solutions are often difficult to implement."

While these drone sightings have prompted concern, unmanned aerial vehicles zipping across the sky could one day become more common. Companies like UPS, Amazon and Google have been testing drone delivers. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in November challenged the industry to get tens of thousands of daily drone flights over at least one US city by 2028. But before they can really take off, people and politicians will need to be convinced that the benefits of drones outweigh privacy intrusions and noise.