My new-favorite drone for kids is on sale for just $29 (save $11)

Tomzon

Please buy your kid a drone. They're so fun! And there are zero screens involved. Still not convinced? The cost of entry is surprisingly low, especially today.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller DS-I has the when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon and then apply promo code DRONEA31 at checkout. Regular price: $40.

I'll get to the features in a moment. First let me show you the delightful surprise inside the box:

Rick Broida/CNET

Why does the instruction manual prominently refer to this as the Flying Pig? I have no earthly idea. It's not pig-shaped. It's not pig-colored. It doesn't bring to mind anything piggish while you're flying it.

Nevertheless, I'm thoroughly tickled.

If that wasn't enough, the Flying Pig -- er, A31 -- comes with two batteries, and they charge via USB-C! That's a first for me; every drone battery I've seen till now used either Micro-USB or some proprietary PIA cable.

Meanwhile, the drone itself features color-changing LEDs just below the propellers (which are protected by blade-guards), resulting in a very cool effect while flying. The child-friendly remote has a single takeoff/landing button, which is great, though the remaining controls (like headless mode and mid-air flips) aren't super-intuitive. An adult will need to provide some initial guidance there.

I did some test-flights and found the A31 easy to fly and a lot of fun. Each battery is good for 7-8 minutes, so it's nice to have a spare. And they're easy to pop in and out; no little wires to connect.

So, yeah, buy your kids a drone. Doesn't have to be this one, though it's a very solid deal and it's called the Flying Pig. My kid burst out laughing when he saw that, and he's 18.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.