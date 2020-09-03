MSI branches out from gaming with Summit work laptops

MSI

Looks like Razer isn't the only gaming company entering the workforce. MSI, known for its gaming PCs and peripherals, announced Thursday an all-new series of business-focused laptops called Summit. It's starting with two lines, the Summit E and Summit B, both running on a new 11th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor. Each line is available with either a 15.6- or 14-inch display and there is a lot of feature overlap. The differences mainly come down to graphics chips, screen options and webcams.

The Summit E comes with discrete Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650Ti with Max-Q design graphics, while the Summit B series sticks with Intel's new Iris Xe integrated graphics that are expected to perform on par with entry-level discrete graphics.

With the higher-performance graphics in the Summit E, MSI is offering a choice of either a UHD 4K-resolution display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage or a full-HD display with or without 10-point multitouch support and a more typical 72% NTSC gamut coverage. The E line will also have an IR webcam for signing in with facial recognition.

The Summit B goes with a choice of a full-HD panel with 72% NTSC and close to 100% sRGB color gamut or one with 45% NTSC coverage, which should be fine for the "I'm just here to get business done" crowd. It has a regular 720p-resolution webcam, but all of the models have fingerprint readers and TPM 2.0 support for enterprise-grade security.

MSI also announced a 13-inch Summit E13 Flip two-in-one laptop that will be available toward the end of 2020. The company updated its Modern and Prestige lines for general use as well. That includes a new Prestige 14 Evo that's part of Intel's Evo platform that promises to give you the best mobile experience possible.

The new models are expected to be available starting in October with the exception of the Summit E13 Flip. No pricing was announced.