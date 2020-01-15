Mozilla

Mozilla has laid off about 70 employees as part of an effort to preserve funding for its top new priorities like protecting privacy and fighting surveillance online. The nonprofit is best known for creating the Firefox web browser, but it also is expanding into new areas including password management, file sharing and private network connections while doubling down on its longstanding push to improve online privacy.

"We're making a significant investment to fund innovation. In order to do that responsibly, we've also had to make some difficult choices which led to the elimination of roles at Mozilla which we announced internally today," Mozilla Chair Mitchell Baker said in an announcement of the move.

Former Mozilla Chief Executive Brendan Eich tweeted Wednesday that the layoff hit about 70 people, a figure one source familiar with the cuts confirmed. Mozilla had about 1,200 employees at the end of 2017.

Mozilla gets most of its funding from search-ad deals with Google and other search engines. In an internal memo from published by TechCrunch Wednesday, Baker said a Mozilla plan to boost other revenue sources in 2019, including subscriptions, "did not happen."

Firefox is used by millions of people, but it's steadily losing users, according to Mozilla's usage statistics. The number of Firefox installations used monthly dropped from about 312 million three years ago to 253 million today. Firefox usage drives searches that produce search-ad revenue.

Mozilla declined to say which areas were affected by layoffs.

In Mozilla's most recent tax filing, the nonprofit disclosed that Baker's pay in 2018 was $2.4 million.

Today's layoff is not Mozilla's first. It cut some jobs as it restructured Asian operations in 2018 and eliminated cut an effort to spread Firefox to electronics devices in 2017.

Some of those who just lost their jobs took to Twitter. "Anyone want a badass senior release manager," tweeted Liz Henry. "I'm so proud of my work at Mozilla, shipping Firefox to hundreds of millions of people around the world."