MoviePass is reportedly still charging customers

MoviePass

Defunct movie subscription service MoviePass has reportedly been charging customers more than a month after going down. "A variety of mysterious charges" have appeared on former customers' credit cards, according to a Friday New York Post story.

MoviePass shut down services on Sept. 14 when its efforts to recapitalize were unsuccessful.

One customer told the NY Post she was charged twice for the amounts of $9.95 and $5.64 in September. Another, who cancelled her account way back in January, was charged twice in September, too, and filed a fraud claim with her bank according to the report.

Now playing: Watch this: MoviePass manages to get more expensive and less useful

MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

MoviePass came under fire last year by reactivating accounts and asking former customers to opt out of being subscribed again. And that came after MoviePass mayhem that included surge pricing at peak times, a temporary service outage attributed to insufficient funding and a Mission: Impossible blackout.

In August this year, the company also faced criticism after it was reported that MoviePass changed passwords to keep users from ordering tickets. Later that month, it then left customers' credit cards exposed online.