MLB The Show 21 gets Fernando Tatis Jr. as cover star, comes to PlayStation, Xbox on April 20

Sony Interactive Entertainment

MLB The Show is taking the show on the road. The PlayStation Studios-made game has long been a highlight for baseball fans, praised for its realism, attention to detail and many game modes -- but it's been exclusive to Sony consoles. Now, it will be coming to Microsoft's Xbox One and Series X/S in addition to the PlayStation 4 and PS5, on April 20.

The new game will retail for $60 (£60) for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions, and $70 (£70) for a next-gen version that works on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Cross-platform play between the same generation of systems (PS5 playing against an Xbox Series X/S, or a PS4 playing against an Xbox One) will be supported. You'll also be able to play within the same family of consoles (Xbox Series X/S can play someone on Xbox One; someone on PS4 can play someone on PS5).

Sony said in a blog post Monday that you will also be able to move game saves between Xbox and PlayStation systems, though year-to-year saves will not be present in this year's version of the game.

The new edition, which features San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on the cover, marks the first version of The Show to arrive on both platforms as part of a deal MLB reached with Sony in 2019. A version of The Show for Nintendo Switch was also seemingly in the works, but that edition of the game was not announced on Monday.