TikTok Preps to Fight Misinformation Around US Midterms

TikTok is taking steps to minimize misinformation on its platform during the 2022 US midterm elections with the rollout of an elections center, the short-form video sharing platform said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The elections center will "connect people who engage with election content" to authoritative information and sources in more than 45 languages, the company said. Access to "authoritative information" is part of TikTok's overall strategy to combat misinformation on the platform.

Content related to the midterm elections, which are on Nov. 8, will have labels identifying it as such. So will accounts belonging to governments, politicians and political parties.

The social media company is also working with "accredited fact-checking organizations who help assess the accuracy of content in more than 30 languages." When content is undergoing the fact-checking process, it will not be eligible for recommendation in TikTok's For You feeds.

TikTok said in the post that it will continue to enforce its policy of not allowing paid political advertising on the platform.

Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also unveiled their plans to deal with misinformation on social media during the midterm elections.

