Meta Reveals Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections

Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is expanding its features and security functions to its platforms for the 2022 US midterms, the company shared on Tuesday. As social media has become a standard tool for political campaigns to reach millions of potential voters, Meta is taking additional steps to combat misinformation, election interference, online threats and more. This year's midterms will be held on Nov. 8.

Building on its protocols from the 2020 election cycle, the company says it will remove false information regarding election dates and locations, voter eligibility and election oversight outcomes. Meta will also remove content that incites violence and refuse ads that discourage voting or challenge an election's legitimacy.

In a blog post, the company noted it removed more than 95% of content that violated its Community Standards before it was reported. "We've banned more than 270 white supremacist organizations, and removed 2.5 million pieces of content tied to organized hate globally on Facebook in the first quarter of 2022," said Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg,.

More to come.