Mini Commodore 64 is coming to North America on October 9

In case you missed it, last September Retro Games announced it was going to put out a mini version of 1982's Commodore 64 called the THEC64 Mini. The system actually shipped in Europe earlier this year, and is finally coming to North America on October 9, just in time for the holiday season. It's available for preorder now for $70.
Half the size of the original version, it comes come with 64 preinstalled licensed games including Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II and Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe that may bring back some fond memories if you were born in the '60s or early '70s. Perhaps because it's too retro, it doesn't have quite the same kind of appeal as Nintendo's NES Classic or SNES Classic mini consoles, which sold out quickly at launch.
You can actually buy the C64 Mini now on Amazon if you're willing to pay a premium (it's about double the list price). User reviews on Amazon UK, where the product costs £65, are decidely mixed.
We'll let you know whether it's worth $70 as soon as we get our hands on a review sample. Personally, I'm waiting for the Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 Mini. Alas, that isn't available yet.
Here are the THEC64's key features:
- Preloaded with 64 classic games: THEC64 Mini comes with 64 classic titles already installed, including: California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, Uridium and more.
- USB ports: The unit is equipped with two USB ports, allowing you to add an extra joystick for multiplayer games or plugging in a keyboard to create your own programming masterpieces.
- Customized visuals: The unit features high-definition output at 720p and 60Hz via HDMI, 4:3 ratio, US/Europe display mode options and a CRT filter for that classic look.
- Retro computing: Plug in a USB keyboard and use as a fully functional home computer with C64 BASIC.
- You can save: Unlike the original, THEC64 Mini allows you to save your progress in games.
- Update ready: Supports software updates via USB flash drive so you have access to improved and enhanced programming.
- $70 (preorder now)
