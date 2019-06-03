Minecraft Earth makes WWDC appearance using Apple's ARKit

Minecraft is heading into augmented reality on iOS.
Using Apple's latest ARKit, known as ARKit 3, Minecraft creators Mojang was brought onstage to show off some of the new AR capabilities in the new software. Taking advantage of people occlusion and motion capture, developers were able to bring am immersive Minecraft stage to life through an iPad and iPhone, playing together in real time.
A beta version of the game will be available this summer. Microsoft first detailed Minecraft Earth last month.
Developing
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.
