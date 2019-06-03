CNET también está disponible en español.

Minecraft Earth makes WWDC appearance using Apple's ARKit

Augmented reality Minecraft is coming to iOS.

Minecraft Earth uses AR to bring Minecraft into the real world. 

Minecraft is heading into augmented reality on iOS

Using Apple's latest ARKit, known as ARKit 3, Minecraft creators Mojang was brought onstage to show off some of the new AR capabilities in the new software. Taking advantage of people occlusion and motion capture, developers were able to bring am immersive Minecraft stage to life through an iPad and iPhone, playing together in real time. 

A beta version of the game will be available this summer. Microsoft first detailed Minecraft Earth last month.

Developing 

Using Apple ARKit, players in Minecraft Earth can be immersed in the game's virtual world.

