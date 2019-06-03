Minecraft Earth makes WWDC appearance using Apple's ARKit

Microsoft, Minecraft

Minecraft is heading into augmented reality on iOS.

Using Apple's latest ARKit, known as ARKit 3, Minecraft creators Mojang was brought onstage to show off some of the new AR capabilities in the new software. Taking advantage of people occlusion and motion capture, developers were able to bring am immersive Minecraft stage to life through an iPad and iPhone, playing together in real time.

Now playing: Watch this: Mojang demos Minecraft Earth for the first time

A beta version of the game will be available this summer. Microsoft first detailed Minecraft Earth last month.

Developing

Eli Blumenthal, CNET

