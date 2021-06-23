Microsoft Windows 11 launch: Watch here live now

One of the most used pieces of software on the planet is about to get an upgrade. Microsoft is set to announce a new version of its Windows software on Thursday, with a reported new look as well as upgrades under the hood. The new update, believed to be called Windows 11, comes six years after the last iteration, Windows 10, was first released.
Windows 11 official
[11:10 a.m. PT]
Microsoft officially announces Windows 11 (The name is real!). There's a bunch of new features, such as a Mac-like look, Microsoft Teams built in kinda like Apple's FaceTime, and widgets.
Read more: Microsoft Windows 11 is here
Windows 11 starts out buggy
[11:05 a.m. PT]
Microsoft has an interesting history with live demos. Famously, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates had a major crash in a live demo of Windows 98. Now, it appears Microsoft's having the problem again. Just as Microsoft was about to announce the name of its new Windows 11 software, the company's livestream dropped.
Microsoft's Windows 11 event marred by buffering and streaming disruptions
About to begin
[10:53 a.m. PT]
Microsoft's big event is about to begin. In the meantime you can enjoy that apparently someone found reference to the name Windows 11 in one of Microsoft's code bases in the Github service it runs, according to Bleeping Computer. So, there you have it. But honestly, with all the speculation about the name and all the hints, if Microsoft doesn't call this Windows 11, most people will probably think the last few weeks were an elaborate prank by the company's marketing team.
Everything we know so far
Early leaks suggest the new Windows 11 look will include subtle pastel-like color schemes, rounded corners and airy alert sounds. It'll have little widget programs to tell you the weather or track a shipped package. Its iconic start menu, typically shoved to the left side of the task bar at the bottom of the screen, will migrate to the middle, with app icons arranged in the center next to it, seemingly inspired by a smartphone, tablet or Apple Mac computer.
