Microsoft Windows 11 adds Widgets to help surface content that matters to you

At Microsoft's launch of Windows 11, the next generation of its operating system, on Thursday, the software giant detailed a new way you'll be able to find content: Widgets. The feature is an AI-powered personalized feed that slides out to give you news, weather, a glimpse at your calendar and to-do list, your recent photos and more.

Widgets is an evolution of the Interests feature currently available in Windows 10. Introduced at the end of April, Interests launches from the Taskbar and gives you similar at-a-glance info for news and shopping topics you select. Widgets appears to expand on this by including more personalized information and a much nicer appearance.

