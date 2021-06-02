Microsoft to unveil redesigned Windows 10 at June 24 event

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft will unveil its major Windows 10 redesign at a virtual event on June 24, the tech giant said Wednesday. CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will introduce the "next generation of Windows," which Nadella teased in his keynote address at the Microsoft Build developers conference last week.

Rumors about the big Windows 10 update, reportedly codenamed Sun Valley, have been floating around for the past year. When the latest May 2021 update arrived with few new features, it seemed to suggest that a larger change was on the horizon. Nadella confirmed this at Build, calling the upcoming change "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade." (Check out everything we know so far about the new Windows 10 update here.)

The update is rumored to bring a redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar, with a more modern look and new features.

You can watch the What's Next for Windows digital event at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on June 24. If you still need to download Windows 10, you can make the upgrade for free -- here's how.