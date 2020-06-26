Microsoft to close nearly all 80 retail sites, except for four flagship stores

Sarah Tew

Microsoft is shuttering its retail stores around the world, the company said Friday morning, transitioning its direct sales focus to online outlets like Microsoft.com and the stores inside Xbox and Windows.

Flagship Microsoft Store locations, including stores in London, New York City, Sydney and at the company's Redmond, Washington headquarters will become "Microsoft Experience Centers."

The Windows-maker says that the closing of the physical locations will "result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $450M, or $0.05 per share, to be recorded in the current quarter ending June 30, 2020."

Microsoft Stores have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said that employees from the store locations will "continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support."

According to Microsoft's site, the company currently operates 80 physical Microsoft Stores around the world.

"Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location," Microsoft corporate vice president David Porter said in a statement.

"We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations."