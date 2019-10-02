Microsoft Surface Pro X: $999 and based on SQ1 processor with new Slim stylus

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's been hard for Windows devices to break free of Intel's gravity, but Microsoft's giving it another shot with the new 13-inch Surface Pro X, a 1.68-pound tablet running Windows on an Arm processor that the company announced today at its annual hardware event. It incorporates the Microsoft-custom version of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the SQ1. The goal is to deliver a more phone-like, always-connected Windows experience at a Chromebook-competitive price. And in case you're wondering, it's pronounced "ex."

It's available for preorder now starting at $999 and will ship in November.

Thanks to thinner bezels, the tablet fits into a 12-inch footprint. It boasts a display at 2,880x1,920 resolution, for 267ppi, the PixelSense pixel density. A new Surface Slim pen has a little garage in the keyboard, and it maintains a persistent connection for instant use, with wireless charging.

Microsoft showed off the device with Adobe and its news that its Fresco painting and sketching app is coming to it.

However, it's coming just as we're seeing the first ultramobile laptops based on Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake processors, like the recently announced HP Spectre x360 13, also designed with long battery life and persistent connectivity in mind.

We've seen clamshell laptops designed around Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, but the first couple waves of laptops didn't impress us: battery life in the Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2 (both tested in 2018) ran about 12 hours each. Excellent, but not the 20-plus hours promised. But the Samsung Galaxy Book S launched in August is based on Qualcomm's most PC-focused processor yet, the Snapdragon 8cx.

Now playing: Watch this: New Surface Pro 7 adds USB-C

Microsoft also brings us a traditional update to its Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Surface Pro 7. Like the Surface Laptop 3, it finally gets a much-requested USB-C connection. It's got new mics, dubbed "Studio Mics".

Though they talked about its performance, no mention was made onstage as to whether it incorporated new, faster chips with more cores or better graphics.

It starts at $749 and is available for preorder starting today.

This is a developing story.