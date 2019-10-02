Surface Laptop 3: Microsoft announced a laptop 3x more powerful than MacBook Air

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft announced today at its Surface Event in New York the new Surface Laptop 3. Like the Surface Laptop 2, the Laptop 3 is a 13.5-inch traditional clamshell laptop in the Surface lineup will now come in a larger 15-inch size as well and moves away from mini-DisplayPort in favor of USB-C, confirming multiple leaks ahead of the event. It will also have a modular hardware design and an exclusive AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

The laptops have a 20% larger trackpad and the keyboards have 1.3 millimeters of travel, a 19 millimeter pitch between keys and a subtle dish on the keys, said Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Panay used the keyboard discussion to dive into the new serviceability of the design. Instead of accessing the internal components through the bottom, Microsoft designed the keyboard deck to be removable with a tool. This allowed for a more seamless design of their aluminum chassis, but you'll still be able to upgrade or repair the laptops.

Inside you'll find 10th-gen quad-core 10nm Intel processors which Panay said will make the them three times more powerful than a current MacBook Air. AMD got involved with the Surface Laptop 3, too, creating a Ryzen Surface Edition graphics processor.

"This is the most powerful mobile processor, AMD has ever created," Panay said. "It's actually the fastest processor for any laptop in its class today."

The new laptops will charge quickly, too. Microsoft worked closely with Intel and AMD to make it possible to charge the Laptop 3s up to 80% in less than an hour.

The 13.5- and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 are available to preorder now and ships on Oct. 22. The 13.5-inch starts at $999 while the 15-inch starts at $1,199.

