Microsoft patent app could see the Surface Pen double as an earbud

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Microsoft may be planning to make future versions of its Surface Pen more functional -- and flexible -- according to a patent application released last week.

The tech giant is envisioning a stylus with an earpiece dock, an application published by the US Patent and Trademark Office shows. The earpiece would be fitted with a speaker, earpiece battery and wireless radio that would pair with a host device.

The pen would be flexible so it could bend around a person's ear when it's being used as an earpiece. It would also have one or more input buttons that could be used for functions like controlling audio volume, hitting pause or moving through slides in a presentation.

The pen would have at least one flat edge, and could feature a button used for zooming in on a screen.

The patent application was filed in December 2017, and was published June 13. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.