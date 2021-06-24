Microsoft moves Start button to the center of the screen

Screenshot/CNET

Windows 11's Start button has a new home: the bottom center of the screen.

Microsoft showed off the new placement during its Windows 11 launch event, Thursday. It's the first time the Start button will be in a new spot since Windows 95.

"We put Start at the center. It puts you at the center," said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft. "It's what you need, closer to you, simplified."

In May, Microsoft updated the taskbar with a feature called news and interests, which lets you see a feed of content including news, weather, stocks and traffic.

The Windows 11 launch marks the first significant revamp of the operating system in the last six years.

