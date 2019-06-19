Microsoft, Kano are releasing a PC kids can build with a storybook

Your kid's next buildable project might very well be a full-blown two-in-one laptop that's running Windows. Kano and Microsoft are unveiling the Kano PC Wednesday, which is an 11.6-inch touch-enabled tablet that is designed for kids to assemble with the help of a storybook.
The Atom-powered computer appears to have a keyboard cover similar to those in the Microsoft Surface series, and is preloaded with Windows 10 in S mode as well as programs such as Minecraft: Education Edition. An app called How Computers Work should also give kids a primer in the makings of the machine.
Other specs for the kid-friendly PC include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card, two USB ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack.
The Kano PC is available for preorder at $300 and £300 on Kano's website and the Microsoft Store. It's set to go on sale in the US and UK on Oct. 21.
Kano has a number of kid-friendly computer and coding kits already, which have previously included a Harry Potter-themed coding kit with wand and a computer running a Kano OS operating system.
