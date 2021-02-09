Microsoft

Microsoft is injecting a little more darkness into Word's dark mode, it said in a blog post over the weekend. The word processor previously only let you darken the ribbon and toolbars while the document itself remained bright white. The update will place the document onto a dark canvas.

"With Dark mode, you'll notice that the previously white page color is now a dark grey/black. Colors within your document will also be shifted to accommodate the new color contrast," Word program manager Ali Forelli wrote. "Indeed, reds, blues, yellows, and other colors will be shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the color palette and look more visually pleasing with the new dark background."

