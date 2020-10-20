Microsoft, Elon Musk's SpaceX reportedly team up on orbital connectivity

Microsoft is partnering with Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer cloud computing services in spacecraft and fleets of satellites, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. It comes four months after Amazon announced that its Web Services unit was expanding into space.
Neither Microsoft nor SpaceX immediately responded to requests for comment.
This article will be updated shortly.
