Microsoft, Elon Musk's SpaceX reportedly team up on orbital connectivity

The tech giant's move follows Amazon setting up its own aerospace and satellite unit.

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon launch

Microsoft is apparently working with SpaceX to provide cloud computing in space.

 Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft is partnering with Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer cloud computing services in spacecraft and fleets of satellites, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. It comes four months after Amazon announced that its Web Services unit was expanding into space.

Neither Microsoft nor SpaceX immediately responded to requests for comment.

