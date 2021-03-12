Microsoft Edge accelerates to Chrome's 4-week browser release cycle

Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft Edge will follow Google's lead in speeding up browser releases, issuing a new version every four weeks instead of every six weeks, the software maker said Friday. The change means swifter access to new features and to bug and security fixes, though browser makers can issue updates more rapidly to handle serious problems.

It's part of a general shift toward continuously updated software, made possible by pervasive internet access and developer infrastructure geared toward small, incremental changes instead of massive, complex overhauls.

Microsoft's change will take place in September with the release of Edge 94. That's also largely in sync with Google, which plans to move to its four-week release cadence in the third quarter with Chrome 94.

Since 2020, Microsoft Edge has been based on Chromium, the open-source foundation of Google Chrome. That makes it easier to keep the two browsers in sync.

Swift releases can cause problems for IT managers or others who want more time to check new releases. That's why both Chrome and Edge are also adding a new, slower-moving version that's updated every eight weeks with new features. Security updates for that version will come every 2 weeks.